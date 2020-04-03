Try Dolby On For Studio-Grade Audio-Video Recording On Phone News oi-Rohit Arora

Dolby On audio recording application is now available on Google Play store. The free to use music/ video recording and streaming app has been made available from early access to a full public version for smartphone users in India. Dolby On lets you record audio-on-the-go and export files in lossless, high-quality format that can be shared directly to Facebook and Instagram.

The Dolby On can come quite handy if you have just started with content creation and cannot afford to purchase high-end audio equipments. The app is designed to easily record and live stream audio and video with Dolby sound quality by using just your phone.

Dolby claims that the team has analyzed thousands of audio tracks to adapt music recordings made over phones match the ideal frequency response, curve and dynamics of music from every genre.

Once you record audio on the app, it applies noise reduction and compression algorithm, puts the audio to dynamic EQ and stereo widening. The app also maximizes the volume, normalizes it and adds fade in/fade out to elevate the sound you want to keep in focus.

There are plenty of other audio tools to help you make audio recordings sound rich and crisp. The built-in level meter helps you prevent audio clipping.

Additionally, the app also allows you to edit audio recordings with different sound styles to apply sonic profiles to your recording. Unlike the Android version of the app, the iOS app features a built-in live streaming feature for sharing out content to Twitch or Facebook. Dolby should have provided the feature for Android users as well.

I recorded some voiceovers for our YouTube channel on the app and found the audio quality matching some dedicated external mic setups. You can still use an external phone mic setup, and use the Dolby On app for its powerful processing to make audio output sound pleasing. The Dolby On's iOS and Android versions are available in India at free of cost.

