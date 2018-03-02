Twitter adds bookmarks feature to helps users save tweets easily

With all the social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat amongst others constantly adding new features to make their platform more engaging and interesting, Twitter has also now added a new feature to make things easier on its platform. The popular news platform has now launched Bookmarks feature globally that will give its over 300 million users a new way of saving tweets they like and might want to revisit and share.

"With our new "share" icon on every Tweet, the users will be able to bookmark a tweet, share via Direct Message, or Share off of Twitter any number of ways. Because we put all sharing actions together in one place, it's easier to save and share privately or publicly - at the moment, or later," Jesar Shah, Product Manager at Twitter, said in a blog post on Thursday.

While the new feature will seemingly make our lives a bit easier on the platform, to bookmark a tweet, users can tap the share icon under the tweet and select, "Add Tweet to Bookmarks". To find it later, users can tap "Bookmarks" from their profile icon menu. Users can also remove tweets from their Bookmarks at any time. And only each user will be able to see what they've bookmarked.

"We tweeted ongoing updates as we built Bookmarks so we could incorporate your input as we worked. By working this way, we learned that you like to save replies so you can answer later and that you may share a Tweet hours or days later after you've bookmarked it," Shah said.

Bookmarks feature is rolling out globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, Twitter Lite and mobile.twitter.com. Twitter had announced in October 2017 that it is developing a Bookmarking feature to save tweets and now it seems the company has completed all the necessary tests and has come out with a stable version.

