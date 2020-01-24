Just In
Twitter DMs To Feature Seven Different Emojis
Twitter has added seven different emoji reactions to its DMs. These emojis describe crying lol, shocked/surprised, actually sad, heart, flame, thumb-up, and thumb-down reactions. You can add these emojis to your Twitter messages either through the heart+ button. Or, you can also double-tap on the missive, which will open up a reaction menu.
However, the microblogging service fails short of many more emojis. While writing texts, users will have to pick any one reaction out of the given emojis, to comply with their emotions. For instance, if you are happy over a certain matter, you can simply use the heart symbol. Similarly, you can use flame if you find anyone looking damn pretty. It's likely the flame symbol will create confusion, as users might interpret your reaction as disrespectful.
Even for the constructive speech or inspiring videos, you would greatly show admiration by using a clap emoji. Since clap emoji isn't available on Twitter, you can go with the thumb-up or heart symbol. Twitter will need to introduce more number of emojis so that they can match with the users' mental perception. Moreover, you can only use one reaction per missive.
Twitter is far behind than Apple iMessage, Facebook Messenger/WhatsApp, in terms of bringing emojis. While the latter has added a plethora of emojis, the former will need to enhance its bandwagon of emojis to stand at par. Earlier, it used to be only texts, using which people had to express their emotions. Due to the availability of emojis, you won't have to type overbearing text symbols to indicate your feelings.
Just play with the choice of icons you consider and then use it. Twitter further states that in case new emojis are added to the DM, users will get a notification about it.
