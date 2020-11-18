ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter Launches 'Fleets' For All Users Globally: Here's How To Use

    By
    |

    Twitter has officially announced its own stories feature called "Fleets" for all users worldwide. The new feature has been in testing in selected countries including India, Brazil for a long time and it is finally available for all users. Twitter Fleets will be available for both Android and iOS users.

    Twitter Launches 'Fleets' For All Users Globally

     

    Twitter's Design Director Joshua Harris and Product Manager Sam Haveson wrote in a blog post - "Today, we're launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way -- with their fleeting thoughts".

    What Is Twitter Fleets?

    Twitter Fleets is like Instagram Stories and it also lasts for 24 hours. Users can share images, videos, their thoughts and can also check who all are viewing it. The process of using is almost similar to Instagram stories and you can capture a photo, videos directly from Twitter Fleets as well.

    One can also reply, react to your Fleets which will be visible on the Twitter message box. Twitter Fleets lets you customize your texts and image background.

    How To Use Twitter Fleets?

    Twitter Fleets is placed on the top left corner of the home page. You can see your profile picture with the '+' icon from where you can add your image or share your thoughts. Your followers can check your Fleets at top of their home page.

    Moreover, Twitter has a plan to introduce live broadcasting on Fleets in the future as well. Notably, Fleets is not available in the Twitter desktop app. Last month, Twitter launched the 'Topics' feature in India which comes in both Hindi and English languages.

    It helps users to search and follow other accounts based on their interests. There is also a dedicated tab for Topics on Twitter including topics like Fitness, Travel, Food, Art, Politics, Science, and more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: Twitter news apps
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 18:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X