Twitter Launches 'Fleets' For All Users Globally: Here's How To Use News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Twitter has officially announced its own stories feature called "Fleets" for all users worldwide. The new feature has been in testing in selected countries including India, Brazil for a long time and it is finally available for all users. Twitter Fleets will be available for both Android and iOS users.

Twitter's Design Director Joshua Harris and Product Manager Sam Haveson wrote in a blog post - "Today, we're launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way -- with their fleeting thoughts".

What Is Twitter Fleets?

Twitter Fleets is like Instagram Stories and it also lasts for 24 hours. Users can share images, videos, their thoughts and can also check who all are viewing it. The process of using is almost similar to Instagram stories and you can capture a photo, videos directly from Twitter Fleets as well.

One can also reply, react to your Fleets which will be visible on the Twitter message box. Twitter Fleets lets you customize your texts and image background.

How To Use Twitter Fleets?

Twitter Fleets is placed on the top left corner of the home page. You can see your profile picture with the '+' icon from where you can add your image or share your thoughts. Your followers can check your Fleets at top of their home page.

Moreover, Twitter has a plan to introduce live broadcasting on Fleets in the future as well. Notably, Fleets is not available in the Twitter desktop app. Last month, Twitter launched the 'Topics' feature in India which comes in both Hindi and English languages.

It helps users to search and follow other accounts based on their interests. There is also a dedicated tab for Topics on Twitter including topics like Fitness, Travel, Food, Art, Politics, Science, and more.

