Twitter Launches 'Topics' Feature For Indian Users: How To Find Topics On Twitter? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Twitter has introduced a new feature called 'Topics' for Indian masses and it will be available in both Hindi, English languages. The new feature will help you to search and follow based on your interest and it will also help you to connect people with similar interests.

With help of this new feature, users can now follow only particular subjects, brands, or any person that they like. Furthermore, Twitter said, "When a person chooses to follow a Topic - whether it's their favorite band, sports team or even a city - they'll see Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that subject a lot on Twitter on their timeline."

Now, you can see a dedicated tab for Topics on Twitter that includes topics like Fitness, Travel, Food, Art, Politics, Science, and more. Under the Hindi language, you can see tweets in the Devanagari script, as well as Hindi speech which is typed in the Roman alphabet. Only those who have set their device language to Hindi will get Hindi Topics.

How To Find Topics On Twitter?

To get this new feature, you need to update the latest version of Twitter from your Play Store and App Store. Here is the step by step to search for Topics what you want to follow on Twitter.

Step 1: Open your Twitter and then tap on the icon with three horizontal lines on the top left.

Step 2: You can see 'Topics' after the 'Lists' option and then click on that.

Step 3: After tapping it you can find a list of 'Suggested Topics' and click on the follow button what you like.

Step 4: To get more topics, click on the 'More Topics' option.

Best Mobiles in India