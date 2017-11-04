Twitter launches two new features for Indian users

Twitter has now launched two new features for users in India. Well, the social networking and online news service provider has introduced a special emoji dedicated to Guru Nanak on the occasion of his anniversary.

The special emoji is already live and users will be able to use it throughout the day. The emoji has been designed taking inspiration from the symbol, 'Ik Onkar' which basically denotes "One Supreme Reality" in Sikhism. Users can use various hashtags in both Punjabi and English languages and these include #ੴ, #ਧੰਨਗੁਰੂਨਾਨਕ, #ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ, #ਗੁਰੂਨਾਨਕ, #IkOnkar, #GuruNanakJayanti, #GuruNanak, #Gurpurab, #Gurupurab, #HappyGurpurab or #HappyGurupurab.

This is the first time Twitter has introduced such emoji to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti. Until now Twitter has had dedicated emojis for special occasions in India like Independence Day, Republic Day, the International Day of Yoga, Ganesh Chathurti, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Diwali. Well, we now have one more emoji.

In addition to the emoji, Twitter has also announced the Video Website Card for advertisers with Amazon India, Goibibo, LG, and Motorola.

The Video Website Card acts as a platform for advertisers to advertise and promote their product. The Video Website Card comes with features like auto-playing video, a customizable headline, and a destination URL that is paired with a large tap target. Through the Video Website Card, advertisers will be able to keep track of their objectives by monitoring video views, and website clicks.

This new feature is said to be an alternative way for film promotions on the micro-blogging platform, which can be monetized easily. Moreover, advertisers will also be able to track activity outside Twitter, when buyers sign-up or purchase services. Twitter claims this will allow broadcasters to use the Video Website Card service in order to promote material, advertise and create rallies around social causes.

Motorola has used the Video Website Card for their smartphones, with the Moto G5s Plus and Moto E4 Plus.On the other hand, Amazon India used Twitter's Video Website Card for the recently launched Fire TV Stick in India. LG has been using it to promote their new OLED TV. And finally, Goibibo also marketed their offers partnering with HDFC bank through the Video Website Card.