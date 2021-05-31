Twitter Pauses Account Verification Request Within a Week Of Relaunch; What's The Reason? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Twitter had reintroduced the verification for users accounts last week. This option to add a blue verified badge to an account was earlier present in 2017 but was removed. The company had listed down new six criteria which if met would get the profile verified. Several users have already applied for Twitter verification while others are trying to get onboard. However, within a week of its re-introduction, Twitter has already paused the verification process. Here's all you need to know:

Why Has Twitter Paused Profile Verification?

As per Twitter, the company had to briefly pause the verification process to review the already received applications. In a statement, Twitter said, "We're rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted."

It appears that Twitter has been flooded with new profiles that sought verification and a blue badge. The company might not have been expecting this large number of applications within a week of bringing back the verification process. The company hasn't specified the exact number of applications received for the same.

However, the numbers are likely high which is why the company had to pause the process. This would buy Twitter some extra time to review the submitted profiles without adding on the burden. Since this feature was pulled off back in 2017, users were asking for a way throughout to get verified. This would have added to the numbers in bulk.

When Will The Verification Process Restart?

Twitter has currently not released any statements as to when it will restart taking applications for profile verification. But the company has confirmed it is currently ongoing with the verification of the submitted applications. We can expect it to begin taking applications again once done with the current profiles.

Just to recap, the company has revised its guidelines to get the blue tick on a profile. Only eligible users are allowed to submit the applications.

With the new guidelines in place, government officials, companies (brands and organizations, journalists/ news organizations, sports and gaming, activists, and other influencers can apply for profile verification.

