Just In
- 1 hr ago Vivo V27 Expected to Launch in India February: Report
- 1 hr ago Nothing Phone (2) To Make US Debut In 2023; Carl Pei Confirms
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 11R 5G Specs, Color Options Confirmed: Ace 2 Plus Global Variant To Pack SD8+ Gen 1, 16GB RAM
- 2 hrs ago Poco X5 Pro Confirmed To Launch On February 6 In India: Design, Features Detailed
Don't Miss
- Movies Dancer Ramesh Got Beaten Up By His Second Wife Before Death: Shocking Video Leaked!
- News Air India 'peeing' case: Accused Shankar Mishra, who peed on woman on Air India flight, gets bail
- Finance Tax Saving Mutual Funds or ELSS- Features, Tax Benefits and How to Invest?
- Lifestyle Salt For Skincare: Different Ways To Use It
- Education SMIT Admission 2023: Registration Started; Check Details Here
- Sports Jorginho: Arsenal reach agreement with Chelsea for Midfielder
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 Prices Hiked By Upto Rs 21,000 - Turbo Loses iMT Gearbox
- Travel Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: An Engineering Marvel
Twitter Payments Platform To Rival Apple Pay, PayPal; Everything Known So Far
Twitter is developing its own payments platform and has reportedly started applying for the necessary licenses in the US. According to a Financial Times report, Twitter's Director of Product Management, Esther Crawford, has already begun working on the architecture for the new payments system.
New Revenue Stream for Twitter
Ever since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, the business mogul has been trying to expand the company's revenue streams. A few months back, the company introduced the Twitter Blue subscription that lets paying users to undo tweets, upload longer videos, change themes, and more. Back in November last year, Musk also shared Twitter's plan to introduce a payments platform.
According to the latest reports, it appears that the plan will come to fruition soon. Twitter has been applying for state licenses to launch the payments platform in the US. A few months earlier in November, the company had registered as a payments processor with the US Treasury, setting the ball rolling for the in-app payments system. It is also believed that the company is developing a vault for storing user data securely.
The report adds that the company will file for the remaining licenses shortly, and expects the US licensing to be done in a year. A source close to the publication states that once US licensing is granted, it will work on securing international regulatory approvals.
Twitter Payments Platform To Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay
Late last year, Musk detailed his plans to include a payments platform for Twitter. He stated that adding support for a creator ecosystem and paid verification will help better establish a payment system within the app. For instance, monetized videos by creators would create a cash balance that can be stored within the app. Additionally, users will be able to easily transfer money to their friends on Twitter. The company also plans to add an option to transfer it to an authenticated bank account.
Musk also shared that he might set up bank accounts offering high-interest rates on Twitter's payments platform. It could then compete with Apple's Savings Account, which is expected to offer good interest rates on high-yield accounts. Twitter could also challenge platforms like Paypal, Apple Pay, and Venmo. However, it's still too early to say if all of Musk's ideas will make it to the Twitter payments platform.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470