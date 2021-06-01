Twitter To Launch Facebook-Inspired 'React' Feature; How Will It Work? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Twitter has been consistently releasing new features to give users a better experience on its platform. The company even restarted the verification process with a new set of eligibility criteria. And now the company is said to be working on a new feature that will give the users a Facebook-like user experience. What new feature the company is working on? Let's find out:

Twitter React Feature Releasing Soon?

Twitter is ready to bring the react option for its post soon. The company's plan to introduce the Facebook-like feature has been revealed by tipster Jane Manhcun Wong. Going forward, users will get the option to add a reaction emoji to a tweet. Currently, one can only like a tweet as a gesture.

However, the company is said to add the "Cheer", "Hmm", "Sad", and "Haha" emojis. While the tipster has confirmed the testing of these features but hasn't revealed when will this option rolled out. It appears that the company is currently in the testing phase with the new react feature and will announce its release soon.

Is The Company Following Facebook's Footsteps?

Twitter has been the most popular microblogging option with a large user base all across. The platform is used not just to promote products but also to raise social concerns. But the only reaction one could give on a tweet is like.

It requires a user to comment their thoughts. But, with more options to react, we can expect additional user engagement on a post. Facebook also had just a single 'like' option in the initial days but has added other emojis to react over time.

This feature for Twitter has been anticipated for a long now and has been tipped a couple of times earlier as well. However, no official timeline for its availability was confirmed back then. The latest development suggests the company is inching closer to a launch.

Since the feature is currently being tested, we can assume it to be integrated with the like tab itself. One would need to press and hold the 'like' tab for other emojis to pop up.

Twitter's new move is similar to Facebook where users will get a wide range of options to react. This will definitely improve the user experience on Twitter where engagements on Tweets would become livelier. It's good to see that the company is proactively working on features to make the platform better for users.

Best Mobiles in India