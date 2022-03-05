Just In
Twitter To Working On Integrating Podcasts Tab; New Feature In Twitter Spaces
As Twitter's live audio product Spaces grows in popularity, it appears that the company is considering adding a podcasts button to its mobile apps. Jane Manchun Wong, a popular tipster, tweeted a screenshot of the planned feature. The image shows a microphone icon on the Twitter app's bottom menu bar. This microphone button will most likely take users to a "Podcasts" page.
An Integrated Podcasts Tab
The screenshot doesn't show how the podcasts feature would work on Twitter, or whether it's the next step for Spaces, a sort of integration for the audio-only chatrooms. Because Spaces is now placed at the top of feeds, it would make sense to reorganize it into a separate tab. After acquiring Breaker, a social podcast site, Twitter delved even deeper into the audio medium with the debut of Spaces in 2020.
Spaces have received a major update that allows anybody to create a chatroom and allows all mobile users to record discussions. The function gives Spaces podcast-like properties, albeit the recordings are just transitory and last for 30 days. Adding a dedicated podcast function will pit Twitter against industry leviathans like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The ability to record for hosts is now available to anyone on Android and iOS.
Significant Addition To Twitter Spaces
Listeners would no longer be required to join Spaces broadcasts live or listen to them within the 30-day limit after the rumored update; instead, they would be able to choose and listen at their leisure. Twitter is just one of many social media networks that are attempting to increase income by promoting podcasts.
Last year, Facebook began offering a podcasting feature to select creators. Reddit's audio-only Talks have suddenly been recordable. It has to be seen how far the Twitter podcast will go, but if it does, it will be a significant addition to Spaces, which has already been shown to be a hit.
To enhance the capabilities of its live audio Spaces, Twitter is working on a number of podcast-like services. Twitter, like Clubhouse, now allows users to listen to Spaces after the live broadcast, allowing hosts to reach a new audience of asynchronous listeners and increasing participation. A red recording button will appear when consumers listen to a recorded Space live. Twitter is also testing a tool that will allow hosts to see listening statistics for their recorded Spaces.
