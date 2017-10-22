Uber launches PREMIER a new ride option in Bengaluru

Ride-sharing app Uber has announced the launch of PREMIER, a new ride option in Bengaluru.

PREMIER will be offered as an in-app product option that serves as an upgrade to their current uberX experience. PREMIER is currently available in Mumbai and Pune.

"At Uber, we strive to make every ride a great experience. With a focus on building products that will go further in replacing the need for personal mobility options, we're launching PREMIER in Bangalore. We are constantly listening to our riders' and work towards enhancing their Uber experiences. PREMIER has been devised to deliver on rider expectations for in-city rides that take the core experience further," Uber spokesperson said.

Uber said that " Whether its mid-day meetings or shopping sprees, outings with friends and family, hosting business partners or taking rides to the airport, the PREMIER experience has been crafted to better serve rider needs on-trip and continue to iterate via enhanced post-trip feedback and support."

Riders have indicated the need and helped shape the product by sharing feedback through features such as Driver Compliments and Driver Ratings.

On average, these best-in-class driver-partners have completed 1000+ lifetime trips and acknowledged by riders via the Driver Compliments feature and Driver Ratings

Riders themselves have consistently rated these driver-partners for their 5-star service, making them the top-rated driver-partners on Uber

In Bangalore, PREMIER will complement the current product range of POOL, GO and XL to serve unmet needs in the economy-plus and premium segments where there is immense scope to match a personal car experience.