Uber launches "UberEATS" food ordering service in India

Uber, the popular cab service provider has now launched "UberEATS" a food ordering service in Bengaluru, partnering with over 300 restaurants.

Commenting on the launch, Bhavik Rathod, Head of UberEATS India, said, "We're excited to launch UberEATS in Bengaluru within four months of starting operations in India. As most people in the city are known to explore new cuisines beyond their culinary borders, we're committed to grow our restaurant community and build an expansive delivery network to connect people with the food they love."

"With the aim to make UberEATS synonymous with effortless food delivery, we want people across the country to experience the ease of ordering their favorite food at the push of a button. Whether it's ordering a chicken roll in Gurugram, vada pav in Mumbai or dosa in Bengaluru, all consumers should have to do is fire up the UberEATS app," he added.

So with this new service, consumers in Bengaluru will be able to order meals for every taste and occasion, be it from local favorites like Adigas, Madurai Idly, and Truffles to national brands like Barista, Krispy Kreme, Chai Point and FreshMenu.

Further, to successfully scale the business across the region, Vartika Bansal has been appointed as the General Manager for UberEATS in Bengaluru. In this role, she will be focussing on partnering with and driving value for restaurants and delivery partners and providing a delightful experience to the customers.

"Whether it's South-Indian breakfast or Chinese dinner, foodies in the city want the world on their platter. UberEATS is here to help everyone discover great food through the perfect pairing of amazing restaurant partners, our technology, and the Uber delivery network. We are thrilled to launch the service in Koramangala, HSR, and BTM Layout and will soon expand to more areas across the Bengaluru," stated Vartika Bansal, GM, UberEATS, Bengaluru

However, the UberEATS app is separate than the Uber app that people use for booking rides. The new app has been built specifically to make food delivery as seamless as possible. Starting today, consumers can download the new app for iOS and Android from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or order online at ubereats.com.

Meanwhile, the company has also recently announced its Uber for Business service in India. The service has been designed to enable new use cases like daily commute, late-night rides home from work, between-office transportation and much more.