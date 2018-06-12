Uber Lite: Cab booking app made for older and slower smartphones

Uber announces a new light version of its app for Android smartphones with entry-level specifications and low internet speeds. The app will be initially available in Delhi, Jaipur, and Hyderabad and the app will be made available on other markets as well.

Click on the below mentioned link to pre-register to get Uber Lite app on your smartphone (as of now Uber Lite is an invite only app). Normally, the stardard Uber app requires around 180 MB+ storage and also requires more RAM to keep it in the background. However, this app will run easily on entry-level smartphones (like the Android Oreo Go smartphones with 1 GB or lesser RAM and entry-level processor).

Click here to register for Uber Lite app

Here are the interesting aspects of the Uber Lite app for Android

The app just weights at 5 MB making it light and will work on most of the smartphones with barebone specifications.

India is the first country to get this app and there is no Lite app for iOS or Windows Phone OS.

The app has all the functionalities like a regular Uber app but now comes with a revamped UI with big fonts.

The app uses a custom algorithm to save top places in cities to reduce the data usage.

In the future software update, Uber Lite app will be able to change language without the internet connection.

One has to fill in the waiting list form to download the app, which will be available for everyone in the next few weeks.

The app is Made in India and Made for India

Faster cab booking speeds with 300 milliseconds of response time even in low network speeds.

Book a cab via Google Maps - GIZBOT

Conclusion

It looks like a great add-on for users who still have a smartphone with 2G or slow speed connections. In fact, the Uber rivalry Ola also has a Lite app with a lot of features, which are made for entry-level smartphone users. What do you think about the Uber Lite app? Share your views in the comment box.