Uber ropes Virat Kohli as its first brand ambassador in India

The ridesharing app, Uber, has signed on Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian Cricket team, as its first brand ambassador in India a first such move by the taxi-hailing app in the Asia Pacific region.

Amit Jain, President, Uber India & SA, said, "We are extremely delighted to sign on Virat Kohli to bat as brand ambassador for Uber India. His commitment to India on and off the field is commendable - from bagging world titles for the country to advocating positive change, he is invested in making a difference to the community at large. In Virat, we've found a partner who reflects the drive we share with everyday India while embodying our commitment to serving the country. Today, we are the most-preferred ride-hailing service in this market and we will continue to invest and innovate in ways that will benefit our driver partners and riders."

According to the company, Uber India's association with Virat Kohli will lay the foundation for a host of brand-led interventions in 2018.

Besides being the face of the brand, Virat will be actively involved in a series of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by Uber India, the company said.

Virat Kohli, Captain, Indian Cricket team said, "As a cricketer, I travel a lot and I have personally enjoyed the seamless experience of booking an Uber. It's great to see how the company is using technology to revolutionize the way people move around cities and is empowering millions by creating economic opportunities. I am very excited to join hands with a company that is so committed to people and cities they operate in."

India is a key market for Uber and the company will continue to invest in its product, people, and processes. Uber is in a very strong position in India, gaining share of heart and mind as the most preferred ride-hailing app in India.

In 2018, Uber will continue to focus on technology innovations that will make hailing a ride an even more seamless experience.

"Virat personifies dynamism, integrity, grit, ability, and passion. He is the embodiment of India's ambitions on the world's stage; he anchors the aspirations of billions, and it's the little things he does that bring joy to their lives. It's this balance of purpose with a larger responsibility to citizens of the world that makes him the perfect partner to realizing Uber's commitment to India. We are super excited to have him join the team at Uber India," said Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing, Uber India & South Asia.