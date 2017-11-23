UC Browser returns to Google Play Store after a week

Last week, Google had removed the UC Browser from Play Store. Well, after a week, the Alibaba-owned mobile browser is now back in Play Store.

UCWeb said yesterday that a new version of UC Browser is now available for download on Google Play. As we reported earlier, Google had pulled down the app from the Play Store without any prior notice. Later though, UCWeb issued a statement explaining the reason behind the temporary removal of UC Browser from Play Store. According to the statement, a certain setting of UC Browser was not in line with Google's policy.

"During the brief absence of UC Browser on Play Store, we continued to meticulously check our technical settings while also witnessing an uninterrupted passion of our users for the product, who looked upon the alternative version, UC Browser Mini, and made it to the top of [the] Free Apps category on the Play Store," commented Young Li, Head-International Business Department at Alibaba Mobile Business Group.

UC Browser is one of the most popular mobile browsers around with 500 million downloads in last month and more than 100 million users alone in India after its name.

Despite being so popular, reports come up time and again accusing UC Browser of stealing private data of users. This is why when the mobile browser suddenly vanished from Google Play Store last week, many speculated it was because of data security breach or malicious promotion.

The statement issued by UCWeb, however, dismissed all these rumors. Whatever the case is, we are just happy that UC Browser is back in Play Store.