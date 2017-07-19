UIDAI intros mAadhaar app for Android users

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has announced the launch of an official app meant for the Aadhaar cardholders. This app is dubbed mAadhaar and is available for the Android devices right now.

The mAadhaar app will contain demographic details such as the name, gender, address and date of birth of the Aadhaar cardholders along with their unique Aadhaar number and photograph as well. The app keeps the personal information of the users secure with a biometric locking and unlocking feature.

After downloading the mAadhaar app, you can create a password along with your 12-digit unique Aadhaar number. This app from UIDAI will send an SMS to your registered mobile number for the purpose of verification. Once you enable the locking system, the maAdhaar app will be locked until you choose to unlock it or disable the same.

For the security reasons, apart from the biometric locking and unlocking system, the app also comes with TOTP generation. This is a Time-based One-Time Password that can be used instead of the usual SMS based OTP verification. With this TOTP process, you can update your personal profile only after the completion of the process successfully.

This app also supports sharing of QR code and eKYC data by the Aadhaar cardholder. It lets share QR code and password protected eKYC data in order to get the accurate demographic information from the app itself instead of manual entry of the details.

As mentioned above, the mAadhaar app can be used only if your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar card. If not, you need to your nearest Enrollment Center or Mobile Update End point to register your mobile number.