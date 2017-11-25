Users can pay traffic challans digitially with MobiKwik

Mobile wallet company Mobikwik has announced that the users can pay traffic challans on its application.

Residents of Mumbai can pay traffic challans directly from the MobiKwik application, securely and within seconds. Mumbai traffic police do approximately 25 lakh challans monthly, Mobikwik said.

Announcing the association, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Traffic Police, "The Mumbai Traffic Police has put in several technological interventions, one of which is the echallan project to ease the lives of daily commuters. We are pleased to include MobiKwik as our digital partner in facilitating quick and easy payment of the compounding fine amount."

Once the challan is generated, the user can log in to their MobiKwik account, tap on challan category, enter the challan number and pay. The entire process takes seconds and is completely digital. Mumbaikars can also check the pending amount on the Mumbai Traffic Police app and pay digitally through MobiKwik.

We are honored to partner with Mumbai traffic police and save them hours of manpower that are required to manage challans manually, every day.", said Upasana Taku, Co-founder of MobiKwik.

Eyeing the Rs. 2000 crore traffic challan industry, the company is in advance stages to close challan payment for other cities as well. Upasana said.

"We are also in discussion with police authorities in other cities to enable digital traffic challan payments on MobiKwik," she added.

Mobikwik also powers payments for Mumbai Metro and Aamchi Drive, a special application that digitizes booking and payment for Kaali-Peeli taxis in the city.

It is India's largest issuer-independent digital financial services platform and a mobile wallet major, that has a reach to over 260 million users, pan-India. The company has recently formed partnerships with Bajaj Finserv, BSNL, and IndusInd Bank and has launched co-branded wallets & payment applications.