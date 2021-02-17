Vi App Rolls Out Support For Up to 25 Profiles And Live TV Channels On Web News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has released a new update for its app users. The new update will allow users to add 25 profiles to the app. This update seems really helpful as it will enable all family members to log in to the app via 25 different Vi numbers with a single account and the first number will act as a primary account holder. While others will serve as a secondary profile.

In addition, the company is providing all Live TV channels of the Vi Movies & TV on the web. This new feature will enable the operator to compete against JioCinema and Airtel Xstream web platforms.

More Features Of Vi Updated Application

It seems that the support for 25 profiles is specially designed for joint families, where all are using the same network. The telecom operator said that both prepaid and postpaid users can use this feature. The operator also said that Vodafone and Idea mobile users are allowed to use the same feature.

The telecom operator application also allows its users to change the plan, new recharges, make bill payments, check daily data balance, and more. Notably, the Airtel Thanks application is also offering the same feature. Moreover, the Vi Movies & TV app support all banks, credit, debit, and UPI payments for making payment and recharges. The bank list includes HDFC, SBI, AXIS, ICICI, PhonePe, LazyPay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and BHIM UPI.

Vi Movies & TV Offers Live Channels

The company is offering Sun TV, Zee Kannada, Zee Telugu, Zee Bangla, Zee TV, DD National, Zee Tamil, Colors, and Big Magic. However, to get the web version of the Vi Movies & TV app, users can visit the company's website and enter their mobile to get the OTP number. Then, you have to enter that OTP and click on the sign-in option.

