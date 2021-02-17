Just In
Don't Miss
- News Download TN 12th Time Table 2021
- Finance Indian-Allahabad Bank merger; Know Post-Merger Details
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat’s Haryana House Robbed; Rs 10 Lakh Cash, Jewellery & Gun Stolen
- Sports Spoiler on Shane McMahon's potential WWE Wrestlemania 37 opponent
- Lifestyle Madhuri Dixit Is A Sight To Behold In Rs 72K Black Regal Ensemble At The Launch Event Of Dance Deewane
- Automobiles New Ampere Electric Production Facility Coming Up In Tamil Nadu: To Have 1 Lakh Annual Production Capacity
- Education GATE Response Sheet 2021 To Be Released Soon, Check Release Date
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In February
Vi App Rolls Out Support For Up to 25 Profiles And Live TV Channels On Web
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has released a new update for its app users. The new update will allow users to add 25 profiles to the app. This update seems really helpful as it will enable all family members to log in to the app via 25 different Vi numbers with a single account and the first number will act as a primary account holder. While others will serve as a secondary profile.
In addition, the company is providing all Live TV channels of the Vi Movies & TV on the web. This new feature will enable the operator to compete against JioCinema and Airtel Xstream web platforms.
More Features Of Vi Updated Application
It seems that the support for 25 profiles is specially designed for joint families, where all are using the same network. The telecom operator said that both prepaid and postpaid users can use this feature. The operator also said that Vodafone and Idea mobile users are allowed to use the same feature.
The telecom operator application also allows its users to change the plan, new recharges, make bill payments, check daily data balance, and more. Notably, the Airtel Thanks application is also offering the same feature. Moreover, the Vi Movies & TV app support all banks, credit, debit, and UPI payments for making payment and recharges. The bank list includes HDFC, SBI, AXIS, ICICI, PhonePe, LazyPay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and BHIM UPI.
Vi Movies & TV Offers Live Channels
The company is offering Sun TV, Zee Kannada, Zee Telugu, Zee Bangla, Zee TV, DD National, Zee Tamil, Colors, and Big Magic. However, to get the web version of the Vi Movies & TV app, users can visit the company's website and enter their mobile to get the OTP number. Then, you have to enter that OTP and click on the sign-in option.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
7,999
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000