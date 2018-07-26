VLC media player app blacklisted from Huawei smartphone for negative reviews

You must have used VLC media play once in your lifetime, if yes then this news will be shocking for you. One of the most popular media player VLC app has been blacklisted by Huawei smartphones from Google Play store. The company took this decision of blacklisting the devices after a lot of Huawei smartphone users left negative one-star reviews on the Google Play Store.

Huawei claimed in it tweet that the problems faced by the users, which lead them to put negative reviews are not because of any bug in the app, but it is because of Huawei.

Huawei claimed that the devices are very aggressive in killing background activities from apps that are not from Huawei. There are posts by the Huawei users on VLC's official forum that it is possible to disable the battery optimisation and let the app function properly. On the other side, VLC claims that this issue is not known to a majority of Huawei users and they are blaming the app for the issue.

VideoLAN posted on its Twitter handle that "NB: Please note that this is not for all Huawei phones but just the recent ones.

NB2: You can always download the apk from our website."

In addition, Huawei has officially launched the Huawei Nova 3 and the Huawei Nova 3i smartphone in India on July 27. These smartphones are running on the latest processors from Huawei with features like GPU Turbo and enhanced Ai capabilities which improve camera features.

The Huawei Nova 3i comes with a price tag of Rs 20,999 in India and will be available from the 7th of August, whereas the Huawei Nova 3 is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be available from August 23.

Launch offers

Pre-order for these smartphones will starts from 26th of July at 02:00 PM. The smartphones also come with No cost EMI on selected Credit Cards. Buyers will also get extra Rs 2000 off on exchange offers and Rs 1000 cashback for pre-booking. Jio users will receive a cashback of Rs 1200 cashback along with a 100 GB 4G data.