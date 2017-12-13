Vodafone India has announced that the Vodafone M-Pesa has over 14 lakh registered users alone in Rajasthan, allowing the customers to go digital and adopt a cashless living.

Amit Bedi, and Business Head - Rajasthan, Vodafone India Said, "Seeded almost three years back in Rajasthan, M-Pesa has now become a huge enabler to quick, safe and easy digital payment and money transfers, even for people located in remote locations."

Bedi said that, "Vodafone M-Pesa can hugely simplify lives in today's scenario. At a time when a significant number of the state's residents still don't have access to a proper banking system, to help people manage their day to day expenses, M-Pesa can be an invaluable tool to 'Go cashless' and live worry-free."

"Vodafone M-Pesa now has 14 lakh registered users across 33 districts in Rajasthan, and most of them do their money transfers & EMIs payment easily even from remote rural areas for Rajasthan," said Vodafone in a press statement.

Customers in Rajasthan region are using Vodafone M-Pesa to pay all utility bills like electricity, DTH, postpaid, and prepaid recharge. To facilitate easy EMI Payments, Vodafone M-Pesa recently partnered with various non-banking financial companies which include Home Credit, Shree Ram Transport Finance, Capital First, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto Finance Limited. Vodafone Rajasthan customers can even pay EMIs for ESSKay Fin Corp.

Vodafone M-Pesa is available both as an app and also in USSD mode via short code *400# for all mobile phone subscribers to access and use. It empowers users to digitize cash, make payments for utilities, undertake transactions such as bill payment, recharges, remit to family and friends and/or withdraw cash at their convenience from nearly 7000 touch points across Rajasthan.