Vodafone M-Pesa launches full talk time plan

Vodafone M- Pesa has launched new talk time plan in which the company is offering full talk time benefit on recharges of Rs. 30, 40, 50, 70, 90 and 100 using the mobile wallet for its customers in Maharastra and Goa circle.

Ashish Chandra- Business Head, Vodafone Maharashtra, and Goa said, "As a company that has consistently brought innovative and better value offerings to ensure an enhanced customer experience, we are happy to present the 'every time, full talk time' recharge offer through M-Pesa. Customers are increasingly moving towards mobile wallets and we see many of our customers purchasing mobile recharges instantly and conveniently through our M-Pesa app."

Chandra added, "With this offer, we are rewarding every mobile recharge above Rs 30, made through the M-Pesa App with Full Talktime benefit so that our customers can make more calls for the same amount."

Vodafone said that there are no limits to the number of times a customer can avail this offer. One can recharge multiple times in a week or even in a day, making every recharge a full talk time recharge.

The offer can also be activated through USSD where you can dial *400# or through the M-Pesa app and website where existing Vodafone M-Pesa customers in India can also enjoy full talk time through this offer.

With additional talk time benefits ranging from 18-25 percent of the recharge amount, customers can have huge savings on their mobile recharges with this exclusive offer, only through M-Pesa, the company further said.

Vodafone also claims that M-Pesa is the largest banking business correspondent in the country and itis driving financial inclusion amongst the unbanked and underbanked community through various tie-ups across the country.

In Maharashtra and Goa, Vodafone M-Pesa has a network of 9000 agents.