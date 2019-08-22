Watch Your Favorite Ad And Earn Money With Oodies: OneOneDay News oi-Karan Sharma

OneOneDay, a Hong Kong-based company which recently launched its first app in India called Oodies. Its is an app which converts ads into a revenue stream for the users. The company also claims that it has charity plans from that revenue. To give more clarity on the app we had an exclusive interaction Rick Tsing, CEO, OneOneDay, where spoke about the app and how it will benefit users.

Why is the company interested in making the Indian market to be the first country to launch the app?

In his reply, Tsing said that the digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and the population is generally more adaptive to new ideas and business concepts. Moreover, mobile internet penetration in India is surprisingly high in the last couple of years.

How the users are going to get benefited from this app?

He explained that Oodies will empower audiences by allowing them to select the advertisement they want to watch instead of some random ads. This will increase the exchange of their attention and viewers will receive attention income, which could be cashed out by transferring it to their PayTM wallet. Users can also redeem physical rewards from Oodies' upcoming e-shops.

Can users trust the app in terms of privacy?

As far as the privacy is concerned Tsing said "We have a Permission-Based Delivery system protects our users' privacy while encouraging them to share their information. Instead of trying to gather user data in a secretive way, we simply ask them directly. Users will know that, with Oodies, the more they share with us the better their experience, and the more rewards they'll earn."

How does the app works?

During the interaction, he explained how Oodies is going to benefit users and companies. With the help of this app, users can select ads as per their interest. After every ad viewers will be asked short and unobtrusive questions about the ad they just watched.

This will confirm that the customer has watched the ad. Every single answer will get them some rewards points which can be added to their Paytm wallet.

In the meantime, you can also block unnecessary ads that pop-up on your phone's display.

Besides, the Tsing also pointed towards the company's interest in charity. OneOneDay has joined hands with "for female by female" cab services such as Sakha cabs, to promote safe last-mile connectivity for female from the metro station to home in the evening. The company will also work with local NGO such as Saytrees to protect the environment by sponsoring the tree-plantation campaigns.

The Oodies app is available on both Android and iOS platforms and interested users can download and install it from the Play Store and App Store.

Best Mobiles in India