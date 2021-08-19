WhatsApp 90-Day Disappearing Messages Feature Tipped; More Control To Users? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India with a large user base. The company has been steadily promoting its privacy and other features like disappearing media, messages, and more. Now, reports suggest WhatsApp is working on a 90-day disappearing message option, which is a huge jump from the current 7-day disappearing message feature.

WhatsApp 90-Day Disappearing Message

WhatsApp began exploring the disappearing messages feature, something that's already there on other apps including Instagram. Initially, the Facebook-owned messaging platform began with a 7-day self-destruct message option. Next came a feature where the message would disappear after 24 hours.

If you felt this was too little time, WhatsApp might have something in store for you. WABetaInfo has uncovered a new beta update where WhatsApp is working on a 90-day disappearing message function. The report reveals the WhatsApp version 2.21.17.16 beta update has a new option where users can set the timer to 90 days for the message to self-destruct.

However, this feature is still not open to the public beta just yet. A report by Android Police reveals that the only option on the new beta still shows 7-day disappearing messages. WhatsApp might rollout the new update in the following days, which would eventually give users three options to self-destruct the messages.

Benefits Of WhatsApp 90-Day Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp has been trying to convince users to stick to its messaging platforms rather than shifting to other more privacy-centric apps like Telegram and Signal. The recent Pegasus scandal has left a large gap in privacy on messaging platforms, and WhatsApp wants to ensure that users will have absolute control.

The new disappearing photos and media is another example of WhatsApp giving out more control to users. The new WhatsApp 90-day messaging feature could be a good thing if users want their messages deleted eventually. This could be handy for sensitive data that needs to stay longer than just 7 days or 24 hours.

Presently, the WhatsApp 90-day messaging feature isn't available to the public, not even in the beta segment. The new feature is expected to rollout to beta in the following weeks, once it's finalized by the company.

