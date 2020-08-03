WhatsApp Adds 138 New Emojis For Beta Users; How To Get Them News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp seems to be working on many new features. Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging app released two new features for Android beta users including Multiple Device Support feature, advanced mode feature. Last month, WhatsApp introduced animated stickers for Android and iOS users.

Now, the company is gearing up to roll out new emojis for users. As per a report via WABetaInfo, the 138 new emojis are already available for beta users in the latest Android 2.20.197.6 version.

How To Get New Emojis?

According to the online portal tracking WhatsApp's new features, the Android Beta users can now use these new emojis. But for that, Android beta users need to update the application. These emojis include new occupations like chefs, farmer, painter, and more. Apart from this, there will be some new ethnical emojis. Non-beta users will have to wait a while but hopefully, it will be available soon.

On the other hand, the platform is prepping up to announce another interesting feature named- the 'Expiring Messages.' This new development appeared in the latest Android 2.20.197.4 beta version. Based on a recent post via WABetaInfo, the app this feature allows users to mute any specific or group chat.

The feature will also delete any message after a specified time set by the user. Since this new feature is still under development, it is not yet available to beta users. It is not yet known when the company will announce this feature for iOS and Android users. The company is working on this feature spotted online in October last year.

Meanwhile, the Multiple Device Support feature called- 'Linked Devices' is available for Android beta users which allows us to use the WhatsApp account on multiple devices without logging out. With this, you can use one account at a time on four different devices.

