ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp Adds 138 New Emojis For Beta Users; How To Get Them

    By
    |

    WhatsApp seems to be working on many new features. Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging app released two new features for Android beta users including Multiple Device Support feature, advanced mode feature. Last month, WhatsApp introduced animated stickers for Android and iOS users.

    WhatsApp Adds 138 New Emojis For Beta Users

     

    Now, the company is gearing up to roll out new emojis for users. As per a report via WABetaInfo, the 138 new emojis are already available for beta users in the latest Android 2.20.197.6 version.

    How To Get New Emojis?

    According to the online portal tracking WhatsApp's new features, the Android Beta users can now use these new emojis. But for that, Android beta users need to update the application. These emojis include new occupations like chefs, farmer, painter, and more. Apart from this, there will be some new ethnical emojis. Non-beta users will have to wait a while but hopefully, it will be available soon.

    On the other hand, the platform is prepping up to announce another interesting feature named- the 'Expiring Messages.' This new development appeared in the latest Android 2.20.197.4 beta version. Based on a recent post via WABetaInfo, the app this feature allows users to mute any specific or group chat.

    The feature will also delete any message after a specified time set by the user. Since this new feature is still under development, it is not yet available to beta users. It is not yet known when the company will announce this feature for iOS and Android users. The company is working on this feature spotted online in October last year.

    Meanwhile, the Multiple Device Support feature called- 'Linked Devices' is available for Android beta users which allows us to use the WhatsApp account on multiple devices without logging out. With this, you can use one account at a time on four different devices.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp apps news
    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X