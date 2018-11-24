WhatsApp to allow users to make group calls via group chat

WhatsApp has been rolling out a number of features for its apps and services across various platforms in a bid to deliver an enhanced user experience. One of the recent features which the company introduced allows the users to take a look at the messages and preview images from notifications directly. This time another new feature has been suggested which the company is expected to roll out for the users soon.

We all would agree that the Group calling feature was one the most anticipated feature on WhatsApp. Now, the company is expected to soon allow the users to make a group call directly from a group chat. This information was revealed by WABetaInfo and as per them; WhatsApp will present a list of the participants who will be able to take part in the group calls in a group chat. The list will further not suggest the names if the users who are not saved in the user's contact list on their phone. This makes sure that the privacy of a user is kept intact.

Even though we would have loved to see an increased number of participants who will be allowed to take part in a group call, WhatsApp has limited the number of participants which a user can add in a group call. The number of users one can add during a call is restricted to three other contacts. Users will also get the option to toggle between a voice call and video call as per the preference of their group.

It appears that the latest update will be rolled out for the iOS version of the app first before it makes its way to the Android version of the app. It is not immediately clear as to when the feature will be rolled out for both iOS as well as Android versions of the app. We will keep you posted with the information related to the upcoming feature's availability.