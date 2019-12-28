ENGLISH

    WhatsApp Android Beta Gets Delete Messages Feature

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is known for adding many new features to the various versions of its app. The latest feature that the instant messaging platform has added for its users is Delete Messages. It has been spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

    WhatsApp Android Beta Gets Delete Messages Feature

     

    Well, this is not the first time that we are coming across the Delete Messages feature. Back in October this year, there were reports that WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Disappearing Messages. This feature seems to have got a change in its name now.

    WhatsApp Delete Messages Feature Detailed

    Talking about the Delete Messages feature on WhatsApp, the app lets group admins add an option to choose how long new messages will last before these are deleted. The options range from one hour to one year. It is being rolled out to the users with the Android beta version 2.19.275.

    As per WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp tracker site, groups usually have hundreds and thousands of messages including images and videos. The ability to delete old messages automatically after the stipulated time will save the internal storage of phones from being occupied by a lot of unwanted media files. And, only the group admins can enable or disable this Delete Messages feature, adds the report.

    If you want to use the Delete Messages feature for a specific contact, then you need to create a group with the person as it is available only for groups for now. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on a separate dark mode feature. This is one of the highly awaited features that the users have been expecting for long.

    What We Think

    We are yet to know if the individual conversations will also get this feature sometime later. For now, there is no confirmation from WhatsApp regarding when this feature will be rolled out to all users. We can expect it to do the same after the successful testing in the Beta version.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
