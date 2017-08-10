WhatsApp Android beta versions bring UPI payment options and photo filters

WhatsApp, the most popular and widely used messaging platform has been getting a bunch of new features on a consistent basis via frequent updates.

A few months back, there were reports tipping that WhatsApp will receive the ability to make UPI payments and add photo filters as in Instagram. Now, it looks like the beta versions of the app have brought these abilities to the users. With the latest beta versions, you can send money to your family and friends via the messaging app and also add filters to the photos before sharing them with others. Notably, the photo filters ability on WhatsApp is already available on the iOS app.

UPI payment options

With the Android beta version 2.17.285, WhatsApp will have a hidden page in the app for the payment, claims WABetaInfo. From the image below, it can be seen that WhatsApp will let instant bank to bank transfer via UPI (United Payment Interface), which works on IMPS protocol.

Given that the other popular messaging services such as Hike Messenger and WeChat already support payment options, WhatsApp with a user base of 200 million in India has to roll out the same to retain its foothold in the market.

Photo filters

The ability to add photo filters is the other new feature that the WhatsApp Android app has received. The WhatsApp beta version 2.19.297 has received the filters capability. According to the WABetaInfo blog, the app seems to have added a neat text "Swipe up for filters" to let you find out the existence of filters. The filters can be added to status and photos that you share with your family and friends. Just swipe up to open filters as soon as you capture a photo using WhatsApp.

There are five filters on WhatsApp - Pop, B&W, Cool, Chrome, and Film. All you need to do is just tap on the filter to apply the same to your photo. Unlike Instagram, WhatsApp does not let you tweak the intensity of the filters as yet.

We tried downloading the latest beta version of WhatsApp with the version number 2.19.298. It looks like in this version the photo filter feature has been removed. It could be restricted only to the version number 2.17.297 for now.