WhatsApp Allowing Select Users Answer Calls From Their Smartwatches; Can You Use This Feature?

WhatsApp is reportedly coming up with another highly-awaited feature - the ability to make or take voice calls from wearables. However, this feature will initially be limited to select Samsung smartwatches running Wear OS 3. With the latest Android Beta version of WhatsApp, Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 users can attend WhatsApp voice calls directly from their wrist.

Answer WhatsApp Voice Calls From Wrist

As per Reddit users, the latest WhatsApp Android beta versions - 2.22.19.11 and 2.22.19.12 will display calls in the place of the WhatsApp logo to distinguish them from usual phone calls. With the Android beta version 2.22.19.11 or the latest versions, there will be notifications indicating incoming calls from the app on the compatible Wear OS 3 Samsung smartwatches.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.22.19.12 will bring the ability to answer WhatsApp voice calls on a paired Galaxy Watch 5. The report claims to be using the latest Android beta version of the app installed on the Pixel 6 smartphone. Some Reddit users have confirmed that the feature is available on the Galaxy Watch 4 with Android's WhatsApp beta version mentioned above \.

Can You Use This Feature?

Both Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 4 models show a different UI for voice calls on WhatsApp. The screenshots shared on Reddit by some users show that the WhatsApp logo is displayed under the contact details on calls from the platform. There will be Accept and Decline sliders as well.

For now, this functionality to answer or decline WhatsApp voice calls on smartwatches running Wear OS 3 is limited only to the beta users. We can expect a public rollout of the same in the coming days. Probably, we can expect the functionality to get some changes before it is rolled out to all users though it is undoubtedly a useful feature.

