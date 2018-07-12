WhatsApp begins labeling forwarded messages on Android platform

WhatsApp has recently started labeling forwarded messages in its beta build v2.1.179 last month. The feature is pretty nifty and it allows a user to differentiate between an original message and forwarded messages. Now, WhatsApp has finally started rolling out the feature for its stable build and it will let the users know when any of their contacts have forwarded them a message or has sent then an original message. With the release of this feature, the company aims to curb the spreading of spam messages on its platform.

It is also worth noting the fact that the label will be present for all the forwarded messages, and not just the widely-shared 'viral' forwarded messages. The feature will also be applicable for all types of messages such as text messages, images, videos and audios and gifs.

WhatsApp further commented that "This extra context will help make one-on-one and group chats easier to follow. It also helps you determine if your friend or relative wrote the message they sent or if it originally came from someone else". The feature is available for the Android platform at the moment; however, there is no information as to when it will be rolling out for the iOS platform.

The new feature is among one of the steps which the company has taken in recent days. This step was taken after the company was accused of running misinforming campaigns and conspiracy theories on its platform.

In order to curb the spread of fake news and rumors, WhatsApp is already testing a suspicious link detection feature. The link preview feature is said to inform the users when they sending or receiving links to a webpage, which is expected to be a malicious one. When a potentially harmful link is shared using the app, users will get a 'Suspicious Link' warning in red hinting that the link is harmful, you can read the complete story here.

The company has also introduced a contest in which it will be paying the researchers up to $50, 000 if they come up with propositions regarding what the company could do to curb the spread of fake viral news and misinforming campaigns as they have already resulted in a number of public lynchings in India, you can read the complete story by clicking in this link.