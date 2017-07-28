Latest WhatsApp beta for Android gets App Shortcuts

WhatsApp appears to be all set to roll out a new beta version to the Android users with an interesting feature.

According to a report by Android Police, with the Android 7.1 Nougat update, the App Shortcuts will be available for those users who have the WhatsApp beta version 2.17.277 installed on their device. With the App Shortcuts, it possible to open the desired function of WhatsApp by means of a shortcut instead of opening the app and choosing the option. App Shortcuts appear to be an interesting feature to the WhatsApp users.

Also read: WhatsApp now boasts of 1 billion daily active users

If your device runs Android 7.1 Nougat and has the latest beta version of WhatsApp, then you can get the App Shortcuts by long pressing on the WhatsApp app icon. On doing so, users will get options for the Starred Messages, New Chat, and Camera. The ability to jump to a new message directly from the home screen will prove to be pretty helpful to the users.

Even the access to the Starred Messages option from the App Shortcuts on the home screen will be great for those who have messages those are saved in order to view them later without having to open the app and going to Starred Messages. The Camera Shortcut appears to be a way that WhatsApp is attempting to push the Status feature that is similar to Snapchat Stories.

Also read: WhatsApp to roll out the recall feature soon

The report further highlights that the App Shortcuts can be moved anywhere on the home screen by just dragging and dropping and can be used as independent shortcuts on the home screen. As this feature is under testing, it is possible for WhatsApp to include frequent calls and conversations, and pinned conversations as shortcuts as these could be useful for users.