WhatsApp brings new features for group admins

The best thing about WhatsApp is the ability to share any kind of file with individuals as well as groups. WhatsApp has recently come up with several updates to enhance the user experience. The new features have been rolled out to groups as well.

As a part of the recent WhatsApp beta versions of both Android and iOS, the platform has been receiving numerous features those are to be rolled out to the stable version of the app in the future. We have already seen that the platform is bringing about new features that let admins have a control on the groups that they have created.

Now it looks like WhatsApp is focusing more on improving groups. While we already know that the company has brought in features in which the group creator cannot be deleted from the group by other admins and admins can choose which members of the group can modify the subject, description, and icon. Also, there will a new Search feature in the Group Info that will let administrators to remove participants.

As per a recent WABetaInfo blog post, the group admins on WhatsApp can disable chat features so that all participants will not be able to send text messages or media files in the group. Basically, the members of such groups will not be able to do anything and a notification will be seen in the chat regarding the same as seen in the image above.

The group admins are free to disable the chat feature so that they can interact with the members of the group. This can happen when the admin seeks the attention of the members of the group or share some important information. In such a group, the members cannot share anything but just read the incoming messages. I a non-admin member wants to share something in a restricted group, he or she has to contact the admin and use the Message admin button on iOS as shown below. Notably, this setting has a time limit of 72 hours and it will go back to the default setting after that.