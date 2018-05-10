WhatsApp Business app to get Chat Filter feature

WhatsApp Business app for Android will receive the Chat Filter feature. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app rolled out a new version of the Business app having the version number 2.18.84. This new version appears to have some references to the upcoming feature. It is said that the same has been disabled by its developers for now. And, there is no clarity regarding when it will be made available to all users.

The Chat Filter on the app will let you search messages easily and quickly. This is possible as it will list three options - Unread chats, Broadcast lists and Groups. On moving to the search screen to search for a message, you will get these three options. You need to choose a specific category to make the search process easier.

Currently, this feature is not available on the standard as well as business apps. The chat filter feature spotted in the business app could arrive in the standard version of the app in the future. However, WABetaInfo claims that the references of the same were not seen in the standard version of the messaging app.

F8 2018 conference

At the recently concluded F8 2018 conference, Facebook announced many new features in tow for this year. WhatsApp will also get many updates. One such feature that was announced is the support to make group video calls from the app.

Other new WhatsApp features

Besides these aspects, the app will also get other features such as the ability to watch Instagram and Facebook videos directly via WhatsApp without leaving the app. On iOS, these videos will play inside the app itself just like the YouTube video streaming capability.

The group admins have got many update capabilities with the recent updates. The restrict groups feature was rolled out a few weeks back. It let the admins create restricted groups wherein only they can send messages to the members. In such groups, members cannot reply to the messages sent by the admin but only read them.

The iOS users will also get the business app soon. It will let users customers and businesses to involve in a conversation. So long, it was exclusive only to the Android platform.