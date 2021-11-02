'WhatsApp By Meta' Name Change Coming Soon For Global Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook that redefined the social media industry hit the headlines by changing its name to Meta. The name change was focused with the aim to focus on Metaverse, which is touted to be the future plans of the company. Zuckerberg does not want Facebook to just be a social media company, which is the reason for the name change.

While the name of the parent company has been changed to Meta, Zuckerberg stated that the name of its platforms and apps will be called the same without any change. This means that WhatsApp and Instagram will remain the same. However, a new report suggests that the new name change will bring some changes to WhatsApp as well.

WhatsApp Name Change Coming Soon

As per the WhatsApp tracker site WABetaInfo, the new name change will bring some changes for millions of its users worldwide. The report notes that the instant messaging app that once mentioned 'WhatsApp from Facebook' will be changed to 'WhatsApp by Meta'.

Moreover, the latest report suggests that the change could be reflected to its beta users. The next beta version of the instant messaging app will be rolled out to all users globally, be it Android or iOS. As a result, all users of WhatsApp will get this name change in the coming days. However, there is no word on the exact date of rolling out this service.

Furthermore, the report noted that the Settings page of WhatsApp will also witness the change. Previously, the settings page mentioned 'WhatsApp from Facebook', which is all set to be changed as stated above.

Facebook To Meta

Talking about the name change of the social media company, CEO Zuckerberg stated that the name Facebook does not encompass everything that the company is doing now and is just connected to a single product. While announcing the name change to Meta, he suggested that the company will evolve in the metaverse segment over time.

This name change was announced at the Connect 2021 virtual event last week. Also, it was clearly stated that the name change will not transition the company's corporate structure and just change how it reports financial results.

Best Mobiles in India