WhatsApp Chat Transfer From Android To iPhone Easy Now: How To Do It?

WhatsApp data transfer from one Android to another or from one iPhone to another is quite seamless. But transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone is a herculean task. Things are changing now as WhatsApp has announced a new update to transfer chats from Android phones to iPhones.

WhatsApp Chat Transfer From Android To iPhone

The new feature comes as part of Apple's 'move to iOS' campaign. This also means the option of transferring WhatsApp chats from their older Android phones to a new iPhone will be seamless. The option to transfer WhatsApp data will pop up when they're setting up their new iPhone.

You can also transfer WhatsApp data even if you already have an iPhone. For this, iPhone users will have to back up and factory reset their smartphones to seamlessly transfer data from Android to iPhone.

"We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability switch from iPhone-->Android last year, and now adding Android-->iPhone as well," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

How To Transfer WhatsApp Data From Android To iPhone?

The steps to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone are made easy now. Here are the steps for the same:

Step 1: Download the Move to iOS app on your Android phone > follow the on-screen steps

Step 2: You will get a code on your iPhone > enter the code on your Android phone > follow the next prompts

Step 3: Next, select WhatsApp on Transfer Data screen > Start

Step 4: WhatsApp will prepare the data for export and you'll be signed out of your WhatsApp on Android phone

Step 5: Continue with on-screen prompts on Move to iOS app and wait till the data transfer is complete

Step 6: Now install the latest WhatsApp version on your iPhone > Log in using the same phone number > select Start and begin using WhatsApp for iPhone.

