WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' Feature To Get Longer Time Limit In Future Update: How To Use?

WhatsApp is one of the popular instant messaging apps worldwide. The app is currently working on plenty of features including 'delete for everyone'. We are already aware of WhatsApp 'delete for everyone' feature which allows deleting messages from personal and group chats in WhatsApp.

The feature was introduced back in 2017 when the time limit for the feature was set to seven minutes. Later, the time limit has increased to 4096 seconds (1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds). Now, the latest development claims WhatsApp is working on a new version of the "delete for everyone" feature for an undefined time limit which will be available in a future update.

WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' Feature To Get Longer Time Limit Soon

The info comes to the light via a report by WABetaInfo who spotted the feature on the Android beta v2.21.23.1 version. The exact time limit has not been mentioned in the report. However, it is expected to get a long-time limit. As the shared screenshot shows, the new version of "delete message for everyone" allows deleting a message sent 3 months ago.

Further, we don't know how the new version of the 'delete for everyone' feature will work. There is a chance the method of the new feature will be different from now. However, we cannot comment surely as of now. Check here how the WhatsApp 'delete for everyone' feature works now.

How To Delete Messages For Everyone On WhatsApp?

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and open any chat.

Step 2: Select any message which you want to delete.

Step 3: Then tap on the message and you can see the 'delete' option at the top next to the 'favorite' icon.

Step 4: Now, click on that and then the 'delete for everyone' option.

Coming to the latest version of the 'delete for everyone' feature which is still under development. As of now, the exact release date is under wraps. We will keep updated you if any further info comes to our notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will the latest version of the WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' feature be available for iOS devices?

Ans: As of now, there is no info regarding the availability on iOS devices.

2. When the latest version of the WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' feature be rolled out?

Ans: The feature is still under development. So, it might take sometime to release.

3. How long will the latest version of the WhatsApp 'Delete for everyone' feature allow you to delete messages?

Ans: The exact time limit has not been revealed yet but it is believed to allow you to delete a message after three months.

