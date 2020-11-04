WhatsApp Expected To Introduce New Vacation Mode Feature Soon For Users News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp is working on multiple features. Recently, the platform has revealed that they are working on a feature that will allow you to send disappearing messages. One day after this announcement, the platform is reported to be introducing another feature called 'Vacation Mode'. The new feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo in a WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.199.8.

The platform has been working on this Vacation Mode feature for a long time. Now, the company has put a lot of emphasis on it, according to a WABetaInfo report. It is expected to be available for iOS and Android users soon; however, the exact release date is still under wraps.

What Is WhatsApp Vacation Mode?

With help of this feature, WhatsApp will help you to keep mute a chat forever without blocking. If we archive a chat, when we get a new message from that person, the archived chat comes back to our chat-box and we see the notification.

But now with WhatsApp Vacation Mode, if you get a message from a person you have archived, it will not be unarchived and you will also not get any notification. But for this, you have to keep WhatsApp Vacation Mode on and you can keep it off if you want. In addition, the platform is also planning to bring another feature called the storage management tool. The new tool will be very helpful for users to search and delete items that are filling too much space on phone.

Besides, WhatsApp will now notify you when your phone's storage is getting to being full. According to the platform, the new update is rolling out this week and the new tool can be found by going to Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.

