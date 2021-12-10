WhatsApp Likely Working On Feature To Edit Recipients Before Sharing Media News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp is all set to get an option to let users edit the recipients before sharing media files. Notably, this feature was spotted in a beta update, which hints that it is under development for beta users and might be rolled out to users in the near future. However, there is no clarity regarding when this feature will be rolled out.

WhatsApp New Feature

As per the feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature, which was discovered in the Android beta version 2.21.25.19. With this feature, users can edit the recipients before sending the media files to their contacts. Also, the report has shared a partial screenshot that shows how the screen appears when users are in the media editor menu. In this option, users can choose more people and groups as the recipients and even if they are in another chat window.

The new recipient editing feature on WhatsApp is under development for now. We can expect it to be rolled out to the beta users at a later stage.

Other New WhatsApp Features

Previously, the same report discovered a new layout that appears while users are sending media. This layout was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android with the version 2.21.25.6. This feature was touted to be released to the public later. Also, it lets users choose the recipients.

As of now, this feature is also under development and it should be noted that it could undergo changes by the time it is rolled out to all users. However, there is no word regarding when this feature will be rolled out for WhatsApp for iOS.

One of the latest updates lets users control the disappearing messages' time limit. It will let users turn on the feature by default for all the new conversations and set a duration for the messages to disappear.

Currently, WhatsApp offers only three-time durations such as 7 days, 90 days and 24 hours. When the feature is enabled, it will let each message sent by the user disappear after the specified time. Also, the messages will display a message notifying users that it is a default option that the user has chosen.

