WhatsApp Flaw Lets Others Suspend Your Account: How To Protect Your Account

We know that WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform in the world. The popularity is being misused by many people and used to hack the users on the other end. Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp is facing an assault by hackers. Now, it appears that there is a new flat that has been discovered. It is said that this flaw will suspend your account via two-factor authentication.

As per a Forbes report, security researchers Luis Márquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales Pereña have discovered a new flaw that lets attackers suspend users' accounts with just their phone numbers.

How Does It Work?

Going by the report, the attacker will send requests and enter incorrect two-factor SMS codes multiple times. This move will lock users from signing in to WhatsApp for 12 hours. Following the same, the attached will register a new email ID and send an email to the WhatsApp support team asking them to deactivate the number with reasons such as lost or stolen account.

WhatsApp will automatically disable the account without any verification of authenticity. As a result, users will be locked without any input from their end.

How To Stay Protected?

While this attempt lets you log in to your WhatsApp account after 12 hours, the attackers can permanently block you by repeating the code requests two more times and wait for the third period to send an email. On doing that, you will.be asked to wait and have no other option but to ask the company's help to recover your account.

WhatsApp has replied to Forbes via statement. The company hasn't revealed any solution to prevent this flaw but it recommends that users take up two-factor authentication and provide an email address to help executives working at the company in recovering your account.

Usually, attackers will be interested in hijacking accounts and not disabling them. Once you get to know the first batch of SMS code requests, you can immediately reach the customer support of WhatsApp to report the suspicious activity. It raises security concerns regarding the WhatsApp account and it will put an end to this flaw that gets your account suspended.

