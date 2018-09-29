WhatsApp for iOS to start showing ads in Status

WhatsApp is recently hitting the headlines for several latest changes and new updates. Just a few days back, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton revealed why he chose to leave Facebook. He further revealed that Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook CEO had plans to implement ads before acquiring the popular messaging app.

Now, it looks like the implementations are around the corner after almost five years into the acquisition. As per a report by @WABetaInfo that provides accurate information of what new features will be rolled out to the users of the messaging app, WhatsApp is working on implementing ads to its iOS version.

To appear within WhatsApp Status

It is also revealed that the ads will appear within the WhatsApp Status similar to what we see in Instagram Stories. However, there is no clarity if these ads will be targeted or not. As WhatsApp is encrypted, Facebook can't mine the user data. However, there is a possibility to find out the Facebook profiles of the users with the associated phone numbers. And, this will let the social media giant place the targeted ads depending on the users' activities within its other apps.

For now, there is no word regarding when this particular feature will be rolled out. As it is under testing, we can expect the iPhone users to receive an update bringing this feature in the coming months.

Already on testing

Back in August, there were reports that the app is working towards monetizing the business by switching to an ad-based format. It was also suggested that the ads in the WhatsApp Status will be backed by the advertising system of Facebook.

Furthermore, the WhatsApp COO, Matt Idema stated that the company is planning to implement the features on Instagram across all its platforms. He further added that they have been working well on Instagram and are learning a lot from the same. It was also revealed that they will charge the big organizations that will use its service in order to interact with users. Notably, companies like Uber have started using WhatsApp to send notifications to their customers.