WhatsApp Group Shortcut Feature Coming Soon For Android Users; How Will It Work?

WhatsApp is currently working on several new features which will go official in the coming days. The instant messaging app recently brought a new feature that will allow users to hide their last seen, profile photo, and about details from specific contacts.

Now, it is rolling out a new feature named the create group shortcut. As per the WaBetaInfo, the feature is now available for some Android beta testers in the latest 2.22.9.13 version. We expect it will be available for all Android users in the future.

What Is WhatsApp Group Shortcut?

The WhatsApp Group shortcut is a feature that helps users to create a group with a specific contact quickly. When we create a group, we search the participant from the search bar. So, you don't need to search for the contact to add to a group. WhatsApp beta tracker WaBetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of this feature on its blog which gives us an idea of what the feature will look like.

Going by the screenshot, WhatsApp has added a new shortcut called "Create Group" in the "Contact Info" section. It is also important to note that this shortcut feature will only be visible when you already have a group in common with that particular contact.

Once you tap the new shortcut option, WhatsApp will automatically select the contact to add to a new group. However, you will also have to add more participants to create the group. Apart from this, the instant messaging app was recently spotted testing a Group Polls feature. As per the WaBetaInfo report, this feature will let users create polls within WhatsApp groups and share them with other members. The feature is currently under development process.

The release timeline is still unknown at this moment. It is expected to go live for both iOS and Android users in the coming days. Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on another feature that will let users choose the app language of their choice. The feature is said to be placed in the Settings menu and languages will include Urdu, Azerbaycan, Afrikaans, and more.

