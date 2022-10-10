WhatsApp Groups to Soon Allow Up to 1,024 Participants; Know Details News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is consistently rolling out new features to improve the experience of its users. In addition to launching new features, it also improves the existing capabilities to make them better. The upcoming features tipped by a report are the ability to add up to 1,024 participants in groups and a list of pending group participants.

These new capabilities have been pointed out by WABetaInfo, the update tracker of WhatsApp. The report emerges soon after Mark Zuckerberg rolled out three new privacy features, including the ability to block screenshots and past participants, among others.

WhatsApp Groups With Up to 1,024 Participants

Until now, WhatsApp groups support up to 512 members. This feature was rolled out to the beta testers a few months back. Now, it looks like the platform has chosen to increase the group limit by letting users create larger groups supporting up to 1,024 participants. This functionality is currently available only on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, as revealed by the screenshot.

The report adds that the ability to create larger groups on WhatsApp is available only to a closed set of beta testers. Users can either create a new group with up to 1,024 participants or add new members to the existing groups on the platform to know if the feature is active for their account.

WhatsApp's Pending Participants Feature

In addition to the feature that supports up to 1,024 participants in WhatsApp groups, the platform is also working on a list of pending group participants feature, claims WABetaInfo. It has been spotted on WhatsApp beta 2.22.21.74 version and TestFlight build 22.21.0 (406671622). All participants for group membership will be visible readily to the group admins, enabling them to approve it at any time. With the latest update, WhatsApp is said to add the same feature to the iOS beta version of the app in the future.

As seen in the screenshot shared by the report. There will be an added section within the group details dubbed "Pending Participants". This will be available to group admins as they are the only ones to approve new members. When the option is turned on, they can approve newcomers to the group via a group invite link.

