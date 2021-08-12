WhatsApp Guide: How To Send Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, Monospace Text Messages News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world. To retain its popularity, it releases many new features that will enhance the user experience. One of the features that prevail on this instant messaging platform is the ability to format text within messages. You can send text in bold, italics or strike it or send monospaced text messages via WhatsApp as shown here.

How To Send Bold Text On WhatsApp

To make the text message appear in bold, you just have to place an * before and after the text. For instance, you can send *WhatsApp*. As soon as you enter an asterisk at the end of the text, it will appear in bold. Also, you can format the same by selecting the text and choosing the option to make it Bold.

How To Send Text In Italics On WhatsApp

To send a text message in Italics on WhatsApp, you need to use _ at the beginning and ending of the text message as shown here, _WhatsApp_. Alternatively, you can enter the text message and select the part of it that has to appear in Italics and choose the respective option.

How To Strikethrough Text On WhatsApp

To send a text message that appears to be in strike-out format on WhatsApp, you should place a tilde at the starting and ending of the text message. For instance, you can send -WhatsApp- to make it appear as WhatsApp. You can also strike the message by clicking on the desired part of the text and choosing the Strikethrough option.

How To Send Monospace Text On WhatsApp

A monospace text message will in a different format than the usual text messages. To send a monospace message, you should place three backticks " at the beginning and ending of the text message. For instance, send a message as "WhatsApp". You can also select the message as you type in the message field and click the Mono option to make it appear in monospace format.

If you are using an iPhone, then you can do the alternative approach by selecting the part of the text or select all and choose between B_I_U. Here, you can choose between bold, italic, strikethrough or monospace.

