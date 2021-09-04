WhatsApp Image Filter Bug Could Have Allowed Hackers Gain Access To Your Account News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp's popularity has always been credited to end-to-end encryption. However, several bugs and security loopholes have been highlighted every now and then that puts the user security at threat and raises concern related to privacy. Last month, one such security loophole was highlighted that allowed the hackers to target the company's cloud backup. Now, a new flaw has been notified which could have been misused by the hackers to target WhatsApp users.

New WhatsApp Bug Found

The latest WhatsApp bug which has could have allowed hackers to gain access to a user's account has been found in the image filter feature. The security flaw called "Out-Of-Bounds read-write vulnerability" was first notified to WhatsApp by Check Point researchers.

The image filter feature which the company had introduced for both standard and Business WhatsApp Android app brought this bug (CVE-2020-1910) back in February with the v2.21.1.13 update. Using this loophole, attackers could easily target the users by sending a malicious image which they later can exploit once the image filter is used.

However, the Check Point research also noted that this would have required the hackers to go through a complex process to gain control over the user's account. The lengthy process would require them to first create a malicious image which would be uploaded to the image filters. Once the user clicks on the imaging filter (malicious one), it would be sent to the attacker with the filter applied. The hackers would then use the image to gain access to the user's device.

Is The Issue Resolved?

Thankfully, WhatsApp has released a patch to fix this image filter's security bug. The company is also said to have enhanced the security layers by adding two new security checks on the source and filter images to prevent any further vulnerabilities.

Notably, the company has also shared the details of this security bug on its security advisory website. It is also being suggested that until now no case of attackers making use of this vulnerability has been reported. The lengthy process is what is believed to prevent any attacks using this image filter bug. It's good to see that the company has fixed this issue before any major mishap.

Best Mobiles in India