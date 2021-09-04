WhatsApp Introduces Money Heist Sticker Pack: Here's How To Download It? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp is the platform that brings new sticker packs for almost every occasion. Similarly, the instant messaging app has now introduced a new sticker pack based on the popular Netflix series Money Heist called 'Sticker Heist' for both Android and iOS devices. The animated sticker pack has been designed by Mucho Pixels that contains a total of 17 stickers and weighs at just 658KB.

For the unaware, the fifth season of the Money Heist fifth season has released yesterday (September 3) on Netflix. As of now, the first part is available, while the second part of this season will be released in December. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to download and send Money Heist stickers via WhatsApp.

How To Download And Send Money Heist Stickers On WhatsApp?

Step 1: To get the new sticker pack, you need to update your WhatsApp app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Now, go to your WhatsApp and open any chat.

Step 3: Now, click on the sticker icon on the chat bar and head over to the '+' sign placed at the end of your sticker list.

Step 4: Finally, click on this and the 'Sticker Heist' Pack can be seen at the top of the list.

Step 5: Now, download it to use the stickers.

How To Get More Money Heist Stickers On WhatsApp?

If you want more stickers, then you need to head over to the Play Store to download several third-party apps. Follow these steps to get more Money Heist stickers on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for the ''Money Heist stickers for WhatsApp''. Then you can see plenty of options and now select one of your choices and download it.

Step 2: Now, allow the app the required permission to integrate with other apps, including WhatsApp permission. Finally, you can see the new sticker pack on your WhatsApp.

Alongside, you can also make custom stickers using other photos from your gallery. For that, you need to download the 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' or 'Sticker.ly' app from the Play Store or Apple's App Store.

