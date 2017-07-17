WhatsApp for iOS now supports in-app playback for YouTube videos

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp doesn't offer support for in-app playback for YouTube videos. If you want to see YouTube videos, you have to go outside of WhatsApp by clicking on the links.

Well, apparently things have changed now. The version 2.17.40 of WhatsApp for iOS is reportedly testing in-app YouTube playback support as a hidden feature. WABetaInfo first noticed this feature but it is not available to the public yet since it is still in the testing phase. According to the report by WABetaInfo, this feature lets users play videos from YouTube in picture-in-picture mode.

The user can resize the window or they can opt for playing the videos in full-screen mode as well. The option for resizing the window is there so users can browse through messages inside the same WhatsApp chat. In addition, users can hide the video on the side.

It is worth pointing out that, the support for in-app video playback wouldn't be there if the user changes the chat. Unfortunately, only iPhone 6 and later iPhones will have the support for in-app YouTube video playback. The report claims that since the older models don't have large displays like the above-mentioned iPhones, the feature won't be available to them.

As of now, it is unclear if this feature will make its way to the Android version of WhatsApp as well. Presumably, the company will first introduce its iOS app and later to Android platforms if it works out well. Hopefully, it won't be long before this feature is rolled out widely.