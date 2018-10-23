WhatsApp gets iPhone XS Max resolution, improved UI and autoplay for voice messages

WhatsApp for iPhone has been updated and the latest update will let the app support the native resolution for the iPhone XS Max. In addition to this, the app will also get a new interface that will make it easy for users to copy, forward, delete or reply to specific messages. And, it will autoplay the voice messages.

Notably, these features have been rolled out as a part of the WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.18.100. This update is available for all the users to download and install on their iPhones.

iPhone XS Max native resolution support

The iPhone XS Max features a resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels, which is higher than that of the iPhone X. Notably, the yesteryear model has a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels. As of now, WhatsApp scaled the UI in order to fit the larger scree, which helped the app work smoothly on the 19.5:9 aspect ratio of the iPhone X and even the iPhone XS. But the iPhone XS Max has the highest display resolution ever on iPhones, making it difficult for the messaging app. This is where the new update is useful as it supports the native resolution of the iPhone XS Max.

It has a new UI

In addition to the new UI, WhatsApp for iPhone also gets a new UI. With this UI, users can easily copy, reply, forward, delete and star a message. There is a vertical view of these options instead of the horizontal strip. Most options will be available upfront except for the delete message option. The UI will be the same if users cut, copy, paste or format the text. The voice messages will play in sequence instead of making users hit play on each message.

As of now, there are the latest features that the iPhone users of WhatsApp have received. We can expect an update bringing features such as the ads in WhatsApp Status as in Instagram to also be rolled out in the coming weeks.