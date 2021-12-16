WhatsApp Likely Testing New Features In Android Beta Version News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp is known for rolling out many new features on a timely basis. In a recent move, it was spotted testing a new feature - an in-app camera interface for Android users. It looks like this feature will change the position of the shortcut to Flash and redesign the button to switch the camera from rear to front and vice versa.

New WhatsApp Camera Interface

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.22.1.2 has hinted at the references to a redesigned in-app camera. The new experience is yet to go live for beta testers but it is tipped to be a part of the testing internally. Furthermore, the report has also shared a screenshot that shows how the redesigned camera app might look like.

As mentioned above, the Flash shortcut within the app has been moved from the bottom left to the top right corner. Also, there is a circular shade given to the Switch Camera button within the app. In the position of the Flash shortcut, there is an in-app camera interface, which lets users access their recent photos from the bottom-left corner.

For now, there is no word regarding when exactly the update could be rolled out to users. Since the report hints that the same is under internal testing, we can expect some changes to be implemented in the interface before it is being rolled out to the public.

In another report, WhatsApp was seen to test the ability to let group admins delete certain messages for other members in the group. It appears to give more power to group admins so that they can limit spam and the spread of misinformation, which is a common issue faced by groups on the instant messaging app for years and has drawn strong criticism.

WhatsApp Group Admin Feature

As per the other report by WABetaInfo, the redesigned camera app is an extension to the Delete for Everyone feature that was rolled out back in 2017. WhatsApp lets users delete messages in individual chats and groups with the Delete for Everyone feature. But it has not rolled out the ability for group admins to use this feature and delete specific messages sent by members to the others in the group.

A screenshot that has been shared by the report hints that members will get a notice on the messages that were deleted by the admins of the group. This will read, "This was removed by an admin".

Already, group members on WhatsApp have many features such as the ability to restrict members from sending messages to the group, prevent making unwanted group information edits and more.

As of now, WhatsApp is yet to reveal when exactly it will roll out these new features to the users, especially group admins. However, we can expect the feature to be rolled out to beta testers sometime early in 2022 followed by a wider rollout to the stable users in the next few months. Only an official confirmation can throw more clarity.

