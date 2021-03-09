WhatsApp Likely To Bring Password-Protected, Encrypted Cloud Chat Backups News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like WhatsApp is not going to rest on the laurels it has achieved. We say so as the instant messaging app has been surfacing on rumors and leaks almost every other day for new features. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out voice and video calling support for laptop and PC users. Now, it is in the headlines as it is working on encrypted and password-protected chat backups for Google Drive and iCloud, claims a report.

This feature appears to be in the works and is believed to let users keep their chat backups protected from unauthorized access with the help of a password. Currently, WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted on both your phone and that of people you are talking to. However, if you back up the chats, the chats won't be encrypted. This is a major concern for privacy activists.

Encrypted Chat Backups On WhatsApp

Now, a report by WABetaInfo, which tracks the new features on the instant messaging app states that the platform is working on bringing password-protected, encrypted cloud backups feature. The report went a step further towards confirming the same by sharing some screenshots showing how the new feature could work.

Notably, this update will be rolled out for both Google Drive and iCloud Drive backups. Also, it is important to point that the screenshots shared by the report suggest that the platform would not be able to help recover forgotten passwords. Users need to enter their phone number in order to confirm password protection for the chat backups to the cloud.

While cloud backups of WhatsApp chats is not a new feature, the end-to-end encryption and password protection of the same will be a noteworthy addition. In the past, it was allegedly used to provide access to users' communication via cloud storage providers who can access the backups. Besides this, the report pointed out that the Android backups will also be compatible with the update. This means that you can apply password protection to chat backups that will be saved locally on Android. On the other hand, WhatsApp does not let local backups on iPhones.

Notably, we have been coming across WhatsApp's password protected and encrypted chat backups since 2020, but the feature appears to be under testing.

