WhatsApp Likely To Offer Multiple Device Support For Single Account

Facebook has been proactively adding new features to WhatsApp ever since its acquisition. A new feature by the company is said to be under development which will allow a user to access WhatsApp on multiple devices with a single account.

Is WhatsApp Working On A Multi-Device Support Feature?

A screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo on Twitter, suggests that WhatsApp might soon get this new feature that will let a user run the app with the same account on multiple devices. The number of devices that one can use to run a single account will be four.

Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it's great!



📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2020

The company is said to be working on this feature for long now and a beta build in the past indicated the arrival of this feature. Besides, the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo suggests that the app will make use of the Wi-Fi connectivity so that it can synchronize the data across the reaming devices on the same network.

Also, it is being further claimed that for the users who don't have an active Wi-Fi connection, there will be an option to use the mobile data. As of now, you can't use WhatsApp with a single account on multiple devices. Even if you try doing so, you will be automatically logged out from one of the devices.

But, there are bypass ways that allow you to use multiple accounts on a single device. For instance, some smartphones come with an option for dual messenger or App clone feature that serves this purpose. You can also visit Play Store or App Store on your Android or iOS devices to download third-party apps that support multiple WhatsApp account.

While the feature is likely under development, there is no word by when it will be rolled out globally for the masses. This feature is definitely handy for the users who sometimes own more than one device and has to go through the hassle of download and install process.

