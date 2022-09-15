WhatsApp Local Chat Backup to Soon Be Reality; Check Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is used by nearly 2 billion users worldwide and is gaining new features on a regular basis but it still misses out on some important features. One such option is the inability to import or export a local backup. Hopefully, it looks like this might change in the near future as a recent report suggests that there will be an import option to set up WhatsApp on your Android phone using a local backup.

WhatsApp Local Backup Could Be Reality Soon

As reported by WABetaInfo, the import option was spotted on the latest version of WhatsApp on Android (2.22.13.11). The report adds that this feature is under development, which means the import tool does not work. For now, the only option on Android is to back up the WhatsApp chat history to Google Drive but it is not possible to export the data to the phone locally. With this new WhatsApp beta version, users might soon get the ability to store chat backups locally.

When you set up WhatsApp on a new Android phone, the only option you will get is to import the chat backup from Google Drive. This is limited if you have not backed the chats to Google Drive and you will not be able to migrate them to another device. This option makes it difficult to import the chat history if you lose access to the account associated with the chat backup or if the internet speed is slow.

As of now, WhatsApp chat backups do not count against the Google account storage but there could be a change in the future and Google might start counting this once the feature to store chat backups locally in the device is enabled. However, this feature could be very convenient for users who do not want to store their chats on their cloud storage account as these are more vulnerable to risk than local backups stored in the device.

